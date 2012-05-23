BRIEF-Trovagene says received notice of default from Oxford Finance LLC
* Trovagene - on June 1, co received notice of event of default from oxford finance llc with respect to that certain loan and security agreement dated as of june 30, 2014
SINGAPORE May 23 Shares of China Animal Healthcare Ltd surged 17 percent on Wednesday after the animal drug manufacturer said it was in "advanced stages" of considering a delisting from the Singapore Exchange.
China Animal said it intended to maintain the primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
At 0904 (0104 GMT), China Animal shares were up 14.9 percent at S$0.27 on volume of 2.8 million shares, 2.1 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.
The firm said all shareholders would be entitled to tender their shares for cancellation and receive a cash exit offer price of S$0.30 per share.
Shareholders who did not accept the cash exit offer would have their shares transferred to Hong Kong. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Endo International Plc - announces entry of significant case management order in mesh multidistrict litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: