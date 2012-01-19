* Foreign companies can no longer keep prospectus private
* J.P. Morgan underwriting $300 million ADS listing
* U.S.-listed China stocks hit by accounting scandals
Jan 19 China Auto Rental Inc became on
Wednesday the first Chinese company to file for a U.S. listing
since regulators changed the rules so foreign issuers can no
longer keep private the first draft of their registration
statements.
The Beijing-based car rental company said it intends to
raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its
American depositary shares (ADS).
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Dec. 8 that
it was ending the perk enjoyed by foreign companies of keeping
private the first draft of their IPO prospectus submitted to the
regulator.
While the rule was aimed at helping companies doing dual
listings, it was perceived that some firms used it as a way of
testing the waters to see if they could omit certain negative
details such as accounting problems.
"It has often been debated among deal teams whether it is
necessary to pre-clear issues with the SEC or whether you just
file confidentially and wait to see if there are comments," said
Alan Seem, a capital markets lawyer for Shearman and Sterling in
Beijing.
Now that all their filings are public, lawyers say companies
will be reluctant to run the risk of being forced by the
regulator of having to re-state their numbers or make
significant new disclosures.
U.S.-listed China stocks were hit hard last year after a
rash of accounting scandals caused investors to flee the sector.
The new rules are also likely to make investment banks
underwriting the deals be more cautious, unwilling to have their
brand associated with a sloppy or questionable deal prospectus.
"It could be an issue for some investment banks who may have
a more rigorous internal approval process for a public filing
that has their name on it," said Shearman and Sterling's Seem.
J.P. Morgan Securities is underwriting China Auto's IPO the
company said. It plans to use the proceeds to repay debts and
buy vehicles.
It expects to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "CARH.", similar to rival Avis Budget Group
which uses "CAR."
The filing did not reveal how many shares China Auto planned
to sell or their expected price. The amount of money a company
says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to
calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be
different.