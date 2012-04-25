April 25 China Auto Rental Inc has postponed its
U.S. initial public offering, failing to attract enough
investors for its $137.5 million deal.
The Beijing-based company, backed by Legend Holdings, would
have been the second U.S. IPO by a Chinese company this year.
Legend Holdings is the parent of China-based private equity fund
Hony Capital, and the owner of computer maker Lenovo among other
businesses.
China Auto Rental blamed "capital market conditions,"
without elaborating further in a statement on Wednesday.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR said that the company
planned to offer 11 million shares at an indicative price range
of US$10.50-$12.50, representing a 2013 price to earnings
multiple of 10.1 to 11.8 times earnings.
U.S.-listed China stocks were hit hard last year after a
string of accounting scandals caused investors to flee the
sector. Dozens of China based companies listed in the U.S. were
either delisted or forced to sort out accounting concerns.
In January, China Auto Rental became the first Chinese
company to file for a U.S. listing since regulators changed the
rules to ensure foreign issuers made public the first draft of
their registration statements.
China Auto Rental, which boasts of a fleet of more than
10,000 in China's fast-growing car rental market, had earlier
expected the IPO to raise a maximum of $158.1 million, including
overallotments.
BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as
joint book-running managers of the offering. The company had
planned to use the proceeds to repay debts and buy vehicles.