SHANGHAI May 20 Bank of China Ltd
and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd are poised to issue
China's first bad debt backed securities since 2008, according
to statements posted on the website of China's main bond
clearinghouse.
Bank of China will lead the asset-backed security (ABS)
launch next week with a 301 million yuan ($45.99 million) deal,
while China Merchants Bank will follow up with a 233 million
yuan ($35.60 million) product.
The amounts are miniscule compared with an outstanding 1.39
trillion yuan ($212.37 billion) of non-performing loans at
Chinese commercial banks by the end of the first quarter.
However, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters in February that six large banks had been given bad loan
securitization quotas totaling 50 billion yuan, without
providing further details.
Many analysts believe the real bad debt burden at China's
banks is much higher, but even the official figures show a sharp
rise in troubled loans.
Bad loans were up 9.4 percent quarter on quarter at the end
of March, data from the China Banking Regulatory Commission
showed this month.
Policymaker concern over the massive debt overhang has
become more obvious in recent weeks with a widely read editorial
this month in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the
ruling Communist Party, warning of the dangers of depending on
debt for further growth.
Bank lending also fell back sharply in April following a
record surge in the first quarter, in what some analysts have
interpreted as a sign that the current easing cycle is nearing
its end.
Banks made 555.6 billion yuan ($85.21 billion) in net new
yuan loans in April, much lower than expected and less than half
the 1.37 trillion yuan seen in March.
"Since GDP growth in 1Q16 remained above the 6.5 percent
target, it seems likely that policymakers will now focus more on
averting a major bubble and dialing back leverage," wrote Chen
Long of the research house Gavekal Dragonomics in a note on
Monday following the April data release.
"This is not to say that the central bank will cause another
interbank liquidity crunch, but it will instead focus on keeping
rates low and stable. Hence, do not expect more easing policies
in the next 3 to 6 months."
($1 = 6.5452 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; editing by Robert Birsel)