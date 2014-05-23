* State-owned banks mull holding on to non-performing loans
* Loans sold at 20% of value could yield 50%
* Move may affect profitability and overall lending
By Lianting Tu
SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - China's biggest banks are having
second thoughts about offloading their bad debts to the
asset-management companies Beijing has designated to handle
them, in a sign of growing confidence in their own ability to
deal with soured loans.
Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
have each discussed plans to use internal resources to recover
non-performing loans, betting that they can generate higher
returns than they would get by selling to the asset-management
companies.
A greater determination to deal with bad debt is a positive
sign for Beijing, which has been pushing its state-owned banks
to get better at assessing and managing risk, and for bank
shareholders.
The strategy, however, will require banks to hold on to bad
assets for longer, meaning that China's lenders may be
postponing the clean-up of their balance sheets in the pursuit
of higher returns.
Bank of China's chairman Tian Guoli said at an analyst
briefing in March that the bank will utilise its investment
banking subsidiary to dispose of distressed assets, according to
banking analyst Qiang Liao at Standard & Poor's, who attended
the briefing.
ICBC management also said the bank aimed to recover 50-60
cents on the dollar by dealing with bad loans itself, much
higher than the 20-30 cents it currently gets from selling them
to the asset-management companies, said May Yan, head of Chinese
banks research at Barclays.
China established four asset management companies in 1999 in
a restructuring of its four biggest banks. The companies were
given the mandate to buy non-performing loans, freeing up the
lenders' balance sheets and hoping to make a profit from the
recovery.
Last year, Chinese banks sold about Rmb70bn (US$11.2bn) in
bad loans to asset management companies, according to data from
Haitong International, more than tripling from Rmb20bn in 2012.
Analysts expect the momentum to continue this year as
non-performing loans continue to rise, the result of slower
economic growth and a lending binge since 2008.
Chinese banks had Rmb646bn of non-performing loans at the
end of the first quarter, up 9.1% from the beginning of 2014 and
an increase of 31.8% from the start of 2013. By the end of 2014,
Barclays expects the balance of non-performing loans to hit
Rmb700bn.
Bad debt disposals have been good news for the asset
management companies. Last year, Cinda Asset Management reported
net profit of Rmb9.1bn, 26% higher than 2012. China Huarong
Asset Management recently posted profits of Rmb20bn before
provisioning, up 66% from 2012, according to its website.
RISKY MOVE?
While state banks would like to have more of those profits
for themselves, analysts warn keeping the bad debt for
themselves could be a risky option.
"State-owned banks in China are targeting a stable
non-performing loan ratio. In contrast, joint-stock banks have
more time to deal with bad loans to generate better return for
their shareholders," Yan said.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission has recently
signalled that it may tolerate higher non-performing loan
ratios, especially from lenders to small and medium sized
enterprises. But that sign may not have been directed at
state-owned banks.
"[State-owned banks] are still benchmarking themselves
against each other, which means their non-performing loan ratio
can't be much higher than their peers," Yan from Barclays said.
Speed also adds to the argument in favour of selling the bad
loans to asset management companies. Typically it takes one to
two years for a bank to recover a distressed asset, a banker
from a state-owned bank noted.
And in China's slowing economy, it could take longer to
dispose of bad assets and the recovery rate might be lower, Liao
said.
"Taking into consideration the time value, the return may
not be higher than selling the non-performing loans to
asset-management companies."
Finally, banks will have to reduce lending as they tie up
their capital to get higher recovery on bad debts. And Chinese
authorities are probably not going to be happy about that in a
slowing economy.
(Reporting By Lianting Tu; Editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)