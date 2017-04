Nov 18 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial results * Sees Q4 2013 revenue up 30.2 to 32.4 percent * Qtrly revenue $45.0 million, up 6.9% from the previous quarter * Q3 loss per ads $0.16; Q3 non-GAAP loss per ads $0.11 * Sees Q4 revenue $47.9 million to $48.7 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage