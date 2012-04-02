* Sues former CEO Ron Chan to recover seals and licenses
* Has asked SEC to probe unusual trades
* Blames Chan for delay in filing annual report
* ChinaCast shares halted by Nasdaq
April 2 ChinaCast Education Corp
accused its former CEO of insider trading and said the recently
fired executive was disrupting the company's operations and
causing a delay in filing its financial statements.
Ron Chan, a founder of ChinaCast and CEO since 1999, was
fired last week, about three months after a shareholder group,
led by Ned Sherwood, won some seats on the Chinese education
company's board.
ChinaCast said it fired Chan for withholding financial
information that is delaying filing of its annual report with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and for not paying
its auditors -- Deloitte -- and other advisors.
It has also sued him for refusing to part with company
property such as company seals, business licenses and financial
seals of its Chinese subsidiaries.
"We have uncovered questionable activities and transactions
which raise the specter of possible illegal conduct by Ron Chan
and his accomplices and may have led to the frustration of the
audit of the company's financial statements," ChinaCast's board
of directors said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.
The board said it has been notified by shareholders of
unusual trading activity in ChinaCast shares emanating from Hong
Kong over the past several weeks.
The SEC has been asked to investigate the matter and
determine whether the transactions were effected by Chan and
others, the company said.
In a separate statement, Chan said the management has blamed
him for engaging in insider trading, but denied the allegations.
Over the last year, several U.S.-listed Chinese companies --
accused of accounting scandals -- were delisted. The SEC is
investigating the companies and their auditors.
OPERATIONAL ISSUES
In a regulatory filing earlier in the day, ChinaCast, which
provides post-secondary and online education services, said it
is unable to resume normal operations in Shanghai.
The former CEO appeared at its Shanghai office and "tried to
assert control over the business by refusing to comply with the
terms of his termination," it said.
The company warned that if its efforts to regain control of
its assets in China are unsuccessful, there may be a significant
material adverse effect on its business.
It has not yet filed its 2011 annual report. Trading in its
shares were halted on Monday by the Nasdaq for "additional
information requested."
ChinaCast's shares, which have lost about 30 percent of
their value in the last 50 days, closed at $4.24 on Friday on
the Nasdaq.