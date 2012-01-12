HONG KONG Jan 12 Hong Kong property
developer Chinachem Group said it won the tender to develop a
site next to its Tsuen Wan headquarters for HK$2.6 billion
($334.7 million).
Chinachem's unit Denny Investment Ltd won the right to
develop the Cityside site at the West Rail Tsuen Wan West
Station, the company said.
MTR Corp and West Rail Co notified Chinachem it
had won the right to develop the project.
This will be the first project that Chinachem, Hong Kong's
largest privately held developer, has worked on with MTR, which
runs Hong Kong's subway system.
Chinachem, formerly headed by late tycoon Nina Wang, said it
will connect its Nina Tower headquarters to the new development
by walkways.
($1 = 7.7673 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)