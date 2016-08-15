HONG KONG Aug 15 China Evergrande Group
has raised its stake in larger rival China Vanke Co
Ltd to 6.82 percent, becoming Vanke's third largest
shareholder, the latest move in an acquisition spree by the
property development company.
Evergrande, the second biggest property developer by sales
in China, purchased another 2.14 percent stake in Vanke for 5.46
billion yuan ($822.54 million), it said in a filing to the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Monday.
Vanke, China' biggest home builder, is already fending off a
potential bid from financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, which
has a 25 percent stake.
Evergrande, with a market value of $9 billion, entered the
fray on Aug. 4, when it bought 4.68 percent stake in Vanke for
$1.4 billion.
Evergrande has been on a buying spree, investing in other
real estate groups as well as companies involved in banking and
solar energy. Last week, for example, it raised its stake in
goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to
15 percent. Earlier this year, it took over smaller rival China
Calxon Group.
Vanke's Shenzhen-listed shares rose as much as their 10
percent daily limit on Monday, while its Hong Kong-listed stock
gained 2.7 percent. Shares in Guangzhou-based Evergrande closed
1.7 percent higher.
"Vanke is one of the largest property developers in China
with strong results. The acquisition is an investment of the
group," Evergrande said in its statement.
($1 = 6.6380 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)