By Tom Bergin
LONDON Feb 2 Coffee shops, burger bars and
clothes stores are among the foreign businesses in China that
say they are thriving despite the economic slowdown that is
hurting the manufacturing sector.
A Reuters examination of comments or recent statements from
34 large publicly-traded foreign companies that updated
investors on their China operations shows a diverging experience
between sectors.
Eighteen of the companies had products focused on consumers
and 13 of these said sales grew in the fourth quarter or full
year with just three down and two flat. Of the eight industrial
companies in the search, six reported weakness in China or
falling sales.
Coffee shop chain Starbucks, Sweden-based tissue
maker SCA fashion group Hennes & Mauritz and
fast-food seller McDonald's are seeing strong growth
despite the economy expanding at its slowest pace since 2009 in
the fourth quarter.
"The success we are enjoying in China is really kind of
highlighted by this past quarter," said Howard Schultz, chairman
and CEO of Starbucks, which like many foreign companies does not
break out China operating results in its accounts. He was
speaking on a Jan 21 call with investors.
"We opened over 150 stores in China, this past quarter, the
most we've ever opened in our history."
McDonald's said its fourth-quarter comparable sales
increased 4 percent in China and it plans to open more than 250
restaurants this year, the highest in any of its markets.
"We remain confident in the potential of this important
market and in the strategies we have in place to expand the
brand even further," Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's Corporation
CEO told investors on Jan 25.
Magnus Groth, CEO of SCA, which also makes diapers, said the
rate at which China's population was shifting from being poor
and rural to an urban middle class, was unmatched in other
emerging markets, creating huge opportunities for his business.
But in the industrial sector the outlook was less rosy.
Construction goods maker Caterpillar and Germany's
Siemens are among the industrial companies that suffered last
year. U.S.-based United Technologies Corp., which makes
elevators and refrigeration units predicted even lower sales in
2016.
"Short-cycle (industrial) business was affected by
double-digit decline in China," said Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told
investors last week.
"China is going to be slow and it remains to be seen whether
we see a sustainable demand-related pick-up," he added.
MATURING ECONOMY
Several CEOs said the divergence was a normal sign that
China's economy is maturing from one based on industry to one
fueled by consumption.
Growth for 2015 as a whole hit 6.9 percent after the fourth
quarter slowed to 6.8 percent, capping a tumultuous year that
witnessed a huge outflow of capital, a slide in the currency and
a summer stocks crash. There has been further volatility in
financial markets this year.
Data from China's statistics bureau showed that industrial
output for December missed expectations with a rise of just 5.9
percent, illustrating how a slowing economy and shift to
consumer-led growth is hurting industry.
By contrast, December retail sales, although disappointing,
were a strong 11.1 percent.
Ford Motor Company reported a good fourth quarter in
China with sales up 27 percent in December.
"It's going from an investment-led, and industry-led economy
to a consumption-led one. And if you look at the consumption
piece of GDP that's actually growing, which is a good sign," CEO
Mark Fields said last month.
"It's going to be a bit bumpy as they go through that
transition."
HEADWINDS
Consumer goods companies are not unaffected by China's
downturn. Several have reported weakness in the market but even
they have largely shrugged it off.
Apple said it saw some "economic softness" in China
- "something that we have not seen before" Chief Financial
Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview. However, CEO
Tim Cook said the iPhone maker was not changing its investment
plans there, citing strong underlying demand trends.
"The middle class in China was less than 50 million people in
2010, and by 2020, it's projected to be about half a billion. ..
I think the demographics are great," he added.
Some companies, like Ford and Unilever, which
reported moderated growth in the more developed markets within
China, said secondary cities were picking up the slack.
"The growth is coming from really the lower tier and coastal
cities, more so than the A cities," said Paul Polman, CEO of
Unilever, which makes everything from ice-cream to cleaning
products.
An increasing adoption of Western consumption patterns is
also buoying companies. Drinks maker Remy Cointreau
said Christmas gifting was becoming increasingly important for
his business, helping to compensate for a reduction in the
importance of the Chinese New Year market.
Starbucks said its growth in China was without the country
having adopted the "morning ritual" of drinking coffee, but that
it was confident it would, offering significant additional long
term growth.
Yet some western trends currently being echoed in China,
present challenges for companies. As in the United States and
Europe, Chinese shoppers are increasingly eschewing
hypermarkets. This has hit French supermarket chain Carrefour
and companies, like chocolate maker Hershey, which
mostly sell large shops.
In response, Carrefour is opening convenience stores and
Hershey is refocusing on distributing through such stores.
And even in industry there are bright spots despite the
slowdown.
"In China we're starting to see the aluminum dynamic
improving," William Oplinger CFO of U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa
said on a Jan. 11 earnings call.
"We see that fundamentals are solid....We continue to expect
6 percent growth in aluminum. Demand is on track to double
between 2010 and 2020."
