HONG KONG Nov 25 China Cinda Asset Management
Co Ltd, one of China's four bad debt managers, had total assets
of 283.55 billion yuan ($46.5 billion) at June 30, 2013 compared
with 254.61 billion yuan at the end of December, 2012, according
to an IPO prospectus filed by the company on Monday.
China Cinda said profit attributable to equity holders stood
at 4.06 billion yuan ($667 million) for the six months ended
June 30, 2013, up from 2.99 billion yuan a year earlier.
The company is seeking to raise up to $2.5 billion in an
initial public offering (IPO) that is set to be the biggest in
Hong Kong this year.