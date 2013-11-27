* Borrowing from China lenders up twenty-fold in three years
* Asset purchases grew as more China firms struggled
* End-June debt $17 bln vs top IPO valuation of $16.4 bln
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 28 China Cinda Asset Management's
drive to crank profit out of bad loans has come at a cost - a
debt mountain of its own.
As it homes in on Hong Kong's biggest initial public
offering this year, the distressed debt manager's borrowing has
risen twenty-fold in the last three years to more than its
maximum market value at listing.
The surge to 104.1 billion yuan ($17 billion) in debt at the
end of June came as Cinda went on a spree, scooping up
distressed assets from the likes of real estate projects, cement
makers, miners and coal companies unable to pay back loans.
The debt pile, revealed for the first time in Cinda's IPO
prospectus, doesn't just expose the company to risk factors
including short- and long-term interest rate hikes. It means
Cinda's reliance on backing from the government and Chinese
financial institutions to fuel its growth is set to intensify,
even as the sale of up to $2.5 billion in shares attracts some
of the world's biggest global investors.
"In the end the question is what are the returns they're
going to get on the assets that they're buying," said Charlene
Chu, China bank analyst at Fitch Ratings in Beijing. "Will the
returns be sufficient to pay back the obligations that they
owe?"
The IPO has lured sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds
betting that soured loans will be big business in China's
slowing economy. Hong Kong market sources say demand for the
shares, due to list on Dec. 12, has been brisk since the
prospectus was launched on Monday.
There's no suggestion that Cinda's major shareholder,
China's Ministry of Finance, or other lenders won't continue to
support the company or roll over borrowings if Cinda needs more
time to pay back its own debt.
But Cinda said in its IPO prospectus that, "If sufficient
financing is not available to meet our needs, or cannot be
obtained on a commercially acceptable terms, or at all, we may
not be able to fund our operations, investments and business
expansion, introduce new business or compete effectively."
Company officials said at an IPO presentation in Hong Kong
on Wednesday that they're comfortable with Cinda's debt strategy
and are looking to further diversify funding sources in the
future.
BORROWING SHIFT
Cinda was created in 1999 to take on the bad debts of China
Construction Bank (CCB). It initially borrowed money
from the government to take on and process CCB's bad loans.
The company has since shifted its funding to other entities
beyond China's Ministry of Finance and the central bank,
according to the IPO prospectus. Cinda increasingly taps other
Chinese financial institutions, referring to these lenders in
the prospectus as "market-oriented sources".
The 104.1 billion yuan in borrowing at the end of June
compares with just 7.83 billion yuan at the end of 2010.
Nearly half of the loans mature in one year or less. Their
short-term nature underscores the risks Cinda could face in the
event of a cash crunch similar to the one that affected Chinese
markets in June.
"The potential is certainly there for any entity that has
that type of profile," Fitch's Chu added.
The vast majority of the borrowings, 95.3 billion yuan, are
unsecured loans, which also exposes lenders in case Cinda faces
any liquidity shortage.
Still, the company has relationships with over 100 banks in
China without any single one having a major exposure, according
to a person familiar with the IPO plans, limiting potential
losses should any crunch occur.
Ultimately, analysts say, the company remains backed by the
Chinese government, and concerns about its future liquidity
would be overblown. After the IPO, the Ministry of Finance will
own 69.6 percent of the company, compared with 83.5 percent
before.
"The core point is it's supported, or controlled, by the
Chinese government and that gives it a very powerful backing in
the market, no matter the lenders or borrowers," said Xingyu
Chen, a banking analyst at Phillip Securities in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.0936 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)