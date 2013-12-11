HONG KONG Dec 11 Shares in China Cinda Asset
Management Co Ltd jumped as much as 17.3 percent in
gray market trading on Wednesday, as retail investors who missed
getting shares in this year's biggest Asia Pacific IPO bought
the stock on the eve of its Hong Kong listing.
China Cinda, the nation's biggest distressed debt manager,
raised $2.5 billion in one of the hottest IPOs of the year.
The stock climbed as high as HK$4.20 (54 U.S. cents)compared
with the IPO price of HK$3.58, according to PhillipMart, the
pre-listing trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong.
At the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform, China Cinda
shares changed hands at HK$4.12 each and traded as high as
HK$4.13.
Strong gray market gains usually point to higher opening
prices when the stock officially starts trading on the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Thursday.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)