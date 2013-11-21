* Cinda to offer shares in HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 range
* Company currently offering 5.3 bln shares
* Final deal size still under discussion
HONG KONG, Nov 21 China Cinda Asset Management
Corp, one of the country's four bad loan managers, plans to
raise as much as $2.5 billion in its Hong Kong initial public
offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with
the deal.
The offering will provide a rare view into China's financial
system with investors keen to scan Cinda's upcoming IPO
prospectus for recovery rates on bad loans, its main holdings
and the way in which it values billions of dollars in real
estate.
Cinda is one of four asset management companies that Beijing
established in 1999 to absorb toxic assets held by the China's
four biggest banks. It is the most profitable and the first to
seek a public listing, with company disclosures showing large
and steady growth of its operations.
Some investors have been quite positive about the offering,
saying demand for the company's services will rise in sync with
an increase in non-performing loans across the country. But
others worry about the lack of clarity over its bad loan pricing
policies, recovery rates and efforts to diversify into other
financial services.
Cinda is currently offering 5.3 billion shares and set a
range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 per share, valuing the IPO at up to
HK$19 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.
But it added that the final number of shares in the IPO is
still under discussion.
Cinda has said its asset management business made a net
profit of 7.2 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in 2012, a rise of 6
percent over the previous year.
It has stakes in a raft of companies obtained through
debt-to-equity swaps, including holdings in Aluminum Corporation
of China (Chalco) and China Gezhouba Group
, the main construction firm in charge of the massive
Three Gorges Dam project. It has property holdings worth at
least 2.3 billion yuan, mostly seized from companies that failed
to pay their loans.
When the bad loan firms were created, they borrowed money
from the banks they were assigned to, using the cash to buy the
debt. Cinda was set up to take on the bad loans at China
Construction Bank, the country's No. 2 lender.
Joint coordinators for the IPO are Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and UBS, IFR has reported
previously.