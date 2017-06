HONG KONG Jan 10 China Coal , the country's second-largest coal producer, said net profit for 2011 was up 36.1 percent to 10.3 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), according to preliminary filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Revenue for the year grew 24.5 percent to 88.72 billion yuan while the operating margin improved by 100 basis points, according to the filing on Tuesday.

China Coal shares closed up 4.6 percent in Hong Kong, tracking strong gains among large-cap Chinese state-owned enterprises following buybacks by parent companies in their listed entities. ($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by David Holmes)