Pakistan has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has no immediate plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a spokesman for the South Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.
HONG KONG Oct 23 For a link to China Coal Energy's results, please click here (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Jason Subler)
ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has no immediate plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a spokesman for the South Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed