HONG KONG, March 25 China Construction Bank
, the world's No.2 lender by market value, reported a
25 percent rise in 2011 net profit, missing expectations as
lending curbs on the real estate sector for most of the year hit
earnings.
Net profit in 2011 rose to 169.3 billion yuan from 135
billion yuan the year before, according to a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse. This was below expectations for 170.1 billion yuan,
according to a survey of 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Reuters calculations showed CCB earned 30.25 billion yuan in
the October-December period, up 23 percent from 24.53 billion
yuan during the same time a year ago.
