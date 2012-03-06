By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 It's one of the few
places where slowing growth could be a good thing.
Chinese officials cut the country's 2012 target growth rate
on Monday to 7.5 percent, the lowest in 8 years. The country's
premier called "expanding consumer demand" one of his priorities
for the upcoming year. The move comes after a decade in which
building vast infrastructure projects and boosting the country's
exports took center stage in the Chinese economy.
A slowdown in the world's second-largest economy may put the
global stock market's current rally on hold for now. But
building the consumer base in China should benefit things
ranging from mobile phone carriers to frontier markets.
Here are suggestions on how to play China's slowing growth
rate:
TARGETING THE CHINESE CONSUMER
China could be moving on to a new stage of its economy, in
which consumer companies fare better than its now-established
manufacturing base.
"What we're looking for is slower growth but higher
profitability. That's the next big transition in China," said
Edmund Harris, a portfolio manager at Guinness Atkinson Asset
Management who runs the $180 million Guinness Atkinson China and
Hong Kong Fund. The fund has returned an annualized
13.1 percent over the last 10 years.
China's new focus on the consumer is necessary for its
industrialization efforts and economy to become self-sustaining,
Harris said. Consumer spending makes up about 35 percent of the
country's gross domestic product, down from about 50 percent in
1990. By comparison, consumer spending accounts for about 70
percent of the U.S. economy.
Harris is investing in companies that will target the
masses. Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which makes up
3.5 percent of his stock fund's assets, builds smaller cars that
are affordable for consumers purchasing a car for the first
time. Sohu.com Inc, another pick, operates a popular
network of Internet sites, including gaming and social
networking.
China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
phone operator, is one of Harris's largest holdings at about 4
percent of assets.
"This is a Chinese company that is a pretty good proxy for a
population that is getting wealthier," he said, noting China
Mobile is using mobile phones for voice, web and data services.
The company also offers a 3.9 percent yield.
Global companies that make basic consumer products could
also benefit. "Chinese consumers will continue buying products
from big brand name multinational companies because they have a
reputation for quality," said Paul Dietrich, director of global
research at Washington Wealth Management. He thinks that
companies like Coca-Cola Co, McDonald's Corp and
Yum Brands Inc will continue to expand in the country.
He's especially bullish on global auto companies like
General Motors Co that are increasing market share in
China. "What's going to save the American auto industry is
China," he said.
The $950 million Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is
one option for investors who want to take a broader bet on the
consumer sector. Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola and
Philip Morris International Inc make up nearly a third of
the fund's assets. The fund costs 19 cents per $100 invested and
yields 2.3 percent.
WATCH COMMODITY EXPOSURE
China's new emphasis on its consumers may slow down the
global commodity market. That's because demand is expected to
drop for items like cement, steel and natural resources.
"This is going to take some steam out of the 10-year bull
market in commodities and directly impact those economies that
are the most commodity-driven," said Jim Kee, chief economist at
South Texas Money Management.
Instead of directly shorting the oil or steel market, Kee
said that investors should consider reducing their exposures to
Canada and Australia, which are major commodity producers.
Canada's TSX index, for instance, is slanted toward resource
producers like Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, First
Quantum Minerals Ltd and Teck Resources Ltd.
But oil may be one commodity that continues to gain.
Dietrich, from Washington Wealth Management, is betting that the
growth of China's domestic auto market will continue to push
gasoline prices higher worldwide.
"Gas usage is going to hold steady in the U.S. for the next
20 years because our demographics are modestly increasing. But
if you look at Asia and parts of Latin America, it's just going
to go up at a very steep incline," he said.
At 10 times earnings, Exxon Mobil Corp is one
inexpensive way to make a long-term bet on the oil market. But
investors who want to make a short-term bet should consider an
exchange-traded fund like the PowerShares DB Oil fund,
which tracks spot prices. The fund costs 75 cents per $100
invested.
MANUFACTURING SPILLOVER
So-called frontier markets also could benefit from China's
new emphasis on its consumers, but investors should prepare for
volatility.
"We're already seeing talk about low-skill, high-production
operations moving to Vietnam and Bangladesh," said Jerry Webman,
chief economist at Oppenheimer Funds.
Vietnam's main index rose about 20 percent this year after
falling 27 percent last year. The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF
offers one option to play the market. The fund, which
costs 76 cents per $100 invested, is up 31.7 percent so far this
year. It fell 44 percent last year.