HONG KONG, July 31 China's largest bulk shipper,
China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , may sell some
of its $1.6 billion in property assets to avoid a delisting
after it flagged a first-half loss, weighed down by a global
shipping industry slump.
The state-controlled company has posted losses for two
consecutive years, and a third year would trigger delisting from
the Shanghai stock exchange.
COSCO announced in March that it was selling its logistics
unit to try to return to profitability, yet on Monday it said it
expects to post a first-half loss. The loss will likely be 70 to
85 percent smaller than a year earlier, but that may not be
enough to assure a profitable year.
Analysts said the company may need to sell more assets, most
likely its office buildings, to stay in the black in 2013.
"It's fairly difficult for the company to have a full-year
turnaround with just earnings from its core businesses, so
continuous disposal of its assets is the way to go," said
Lawrence Li, an analyst with UOB Kay Hian in Shanghai.
COSCO's properties were valued at about 10 billion yuan
($1.6 billion) in 2012, according to Barclays analyst Jon
Windham.
The company declined to comment on whether it planned to
offload property assets.
The Chinese shipping industry has long suffered from
overcapacity and shrinking orders amid a global shipping
downturn. China's largest private shipbuilder, China Rongsheng
Heavy Industries Group, became the latest casualty
earlier this month when it sought financial help from the
Chinese government.
SHEDDING ASSETS TO STAY AFLOAT
Companies across the sector have been selling off assets
under liquidity pressure as banks have tightened lending to the
troubled industry.
"Getting rid of loss-making businesses, getting rid of
non-core competency businesses, as well as selling those that
can generate good profit relative to bookholding value - we have
seen quite a few examples," said Timothy Ross, head of
Asia-Pacific transport research at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
In 2012, China Shipping Container Lines sold a
fifth of its container fleet to raise cash, while Danish oil and
shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk sold some of its
handysize tankers to release capital for future investments.
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container
shipper, sold a majority stake in its terminal business in
January to boost finances as the group emerges from a turbulent
three years in a volatile global freight market.
"These guys (shipping companies) have gone through very
tough years in five out of the past six years, which has put a
lot of pressure on their P&Ls and balance sheets," said Ross.
Earlier this month, COSCO Group, parent of COSCO Holdings,
replaced its chairman, Wei Jiafu, a prominent figure in the
shipping industry who was known as Captain Wei.
Shares in COSCO Holdings were down 3 percent in afternoon
trading on Wednesday and have fallen 14.5 percent so far this
year, compared with a 3.1 percent drop in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
