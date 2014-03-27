HONG KONG, March 27 China COSCO Holdings
returned to profit in 2013 thanks to
investment gains from asset disposals during a global shipping
downturn, avoiding a possible delisting after losses in the two
previous years.
If China's largest bulk shipping company, which is
controlled by state-owned China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company,
had posted losses for a third year running, this could have
triggered a delisting from the Shanghai stock exchange.
The firm eked out a slim net profit of 235.47 million yuan
($37.92 million) for the fiscal year ending December 2013,
compared with a net loss of 9.56 billion yuan a year earlier, it
said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.
The net profit was far better than a market consensus
forecast for a 2.7 billion yuan loss, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The shipping industry has been battling overcapacity since
the financial crisis because new vessels ordered before the
downturn have flooded the market.
In 2014, China COSCO faces uncertainties such as the
strength of the global economic recovery and volatility of oil
prices, the company said in the filing.
"Even though the global shipping sector is recovering
gradually, oversupply still persists in the short-term," it
said in the earnings statement.
COSCO said in January it would have swung to the black in
2013, helped by cost controls and investment gains from asset
sales. To return to profitability, the company has sold its
logistics business, stakes in a container manufacturer and
office properties last year.
But Ma Zehua, chairman of parent COSCO Group, told Reuters
earlier this month he was not sure China COSCO could make a
profit in 2014 given the uncertain outlook for the global
economy. He also said "there aren't that many ways left to
tackle losses through asset disposal".
The statement to the stock exchange came after Chinese
markets closed on Thursday.
Shares in China COSCO ended up 1.4 percent in Shanghai,
outperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark Shanghai
Composite Index.
($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Meg Shen; Editing by Pravin Char)