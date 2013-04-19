U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
April 19 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd reported the following results for 2012 (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): 2012 2011 Net income 295 267 Revenue 10,280 8,421 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch)
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
* Says company, Chairman Wang Yuhao and controlling shareholder Meng Kai are investigated by securities regulator for information disclosure violation