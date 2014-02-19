HONG KONG Feb 19 Inner Mongolia Shengmu
High-Tech Dairy plans to raise up to $800 million in a Hong Kong
initial public offering as soon as the second quarter of the
year, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with
the deal.
BOC International and Goldman Sachs will manage the
IPO for the company, which produces organic milk, added IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. The deal could grow to $1 billion
depending on market conditions and if the company beats profit
growth expectations, IFR said, citing one source.
The deal comes on the heels of two dairy listings in Hong
Kong last year, with YuanShengTai Dairy Farm, China's
fourth-biggest raw milk producer, raising $425 million in
November and China Huishan Dairy's $1.3 billion
offering in September.
YuanShengTai is down 28 percent since listing, while Huishan
Dairy is trading 1.1 percent above the IPO.
