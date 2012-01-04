HONG KONG Jan 4 Major Chinese dairy
operators have raised the prices of some of their products,
citing higher raw material costs, even as the industry struggles
to restore consumer confidence after a series of scandals.
Dairy companies including China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
, Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Inner
Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd had all raised
product prices, the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper reported
on Wednesday.
Sanyuan confirmed it had increased prices for some of its
products by 1-2 percent on rising raw materials and packaging
costs, the newspaper said, adding that Yili and Mengniu had also
increased prices.
Officials at the companies were not immediately available
for comment.
Shares in Mengniu were up more than 4 percent in early trade
on Wednesday, while Sanyuan was up half a percent and Yili's
stock was down nearly 1 percent.
The move comes just weeks after Mengniu Dairy, the country's
largest dairy company, said it had destroyed products found by a
government quality watchdog to contain a cancer-causing
substance called aflatoxin.
The company lost nearly a quarter of its market value after
the milk scandal was revealed.
Last week, China's quality watchdog said it had found no
further cases of milk tainted with high levels of carcinogenic
mildew after testing products of major dairy producers.
The incident was the latest in a string of safety scandals
to hit China's food industry in recent years.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000
became ill in China from drinking powdered milk laced with
melamine, an industrial chemical added to low-quality or diluted
milk to give misleadingly high protein readings.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)