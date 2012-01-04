HONG KONG Jan 4 Major Chinese dairy operators have raised the prices of some of their products, citing higher raw material costs, even as the industry struggles to restore consumer confidence after a series of scandals.

Dairy companies including China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd had all raised product prices, the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sanyuan confirmed it had increased prices for some of its products by 1-2 percent on rising raw materials and packaging costs, the newspaper said, adding that Yili and Mengniu had also increased prices.

Officials at the companies were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Mengniu were up more than 4 percent in early trade on Wednesday, while Sanyuan was up half a percent and Yili's stock was down nearly 1 percent.

The move comes just weeks after Mengniu Dairy, the country's largest dairy company, said it had destroyed products found by a government quality watchdog to contain a cancer-causing substance called aflatoxin.

The company lost nearly a quarter of its market value after the milk scandal was revealed.

Last week, China's quality watchdog said it had found no further cases of milk tainted with high levels of carcinogenic mildew after testing products of major dairy producers.

The incident was the latest in a string of safety scandals to hit China's food industry in recent years.

The incident was the latest in a string of safety scandals to hit China's food industry in recent years.

In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000 became ill in China from drinking powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial chemical added to low-quality or diluted milk to give misleadingly high protein readings.