* Mengniu, Sanyuan say to raise product prices
* Analysts see milk scandal impact short-lived
* Price hike may delay dairy industry recovery-analyst
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Jan 4 Major Chinese dairy
operators, including the country's largest player China Mengniu
Dairy Co Ltd, have raised the prices of some of their
products, citing higher raw material costs, even as the industry
struggles to restore consumer confidence after a series of
scandals.
Some analysts said the price hikes could further delay a
recovery in the country's dairy industry which was shaken again
in December by a milk scandal at Mengniu, while others said it
could fuel competition in the sector.
"It may not be a good thing for Mengniu as it may lose
market share to competitors in the short run, but its prospects
remain promising in the long run," said Conita Hung, head of
equity research at Delta Asia Financial Group.
Mengniu said the increase, the size of which it did not
reveal, took effect at the start of the year, while a spokesman
at Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd said it had hiked
prices by 0.10-0.20 yuan to compensate for rising raw material,
labour and logistics costs.
The Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper reported on
Wednesday that Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
had also raised prices. Yili officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Mengniu, which produces milk, ice-cream and yogurt, said
last month it had destroyed products found by a government
quality watchdog to contain a cancer-causing substance called
aflatoxin. The company lost about a quarter of its market value
in a single day after the scandal was revealed.
Mengniu also competes with foreign players including the
world's largest food company Nestle and French
foodmaker Danone in the mainland.
Last week, China's quality watchdog said it had found no
further cases of milk tainted with high levels of carcinogenic
mildew after testing products of major dairy producers.
"We expect Mengniu will take 4-6 months to regain sales
momentum to pre-crisis levels," Alex Cheng, an analyst at ICBC
Equity Research, said in a research note.
BOCI Research has revised down Mengniu's earnings estimates
by 9 percent and 2 percent for 2012 and 2013, respectively, but
the broker retains a "buy" on the stock due to a promising
industry outlook.
Shares in Mengniu, were up 4 percent on Wednesday, outpacing
a slight fall in the Hang Seng Index. Sanyuan's stock was down
0.4 percent, while Yili fell 2.6 percent.
China is a huge growth market for dairy as demand from a
growing middle-class increases rapidly, although a big challenge
is to supply high-quality brands that satisfy domestic demand.
Many Chinese consumers, especially parents of infants, buy
imported milk powders due to safety fears over locally made
products, creating a favourable market for imported milk powder.
In 2010, China imported over 400,000 tonnes of milk powder, a 60
percent increase over 2009, according to China Research and
Intelligence.
Investors in Chinese dairy companies got hit three years ago
after tainted milk was blamed for the deaths of six children.
Shares in Mengniu plunged 65 percent in 2008, although they have
roughly doubled since then.
