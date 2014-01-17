HONG KONG Jan 17 China diaper maker AAB Group, backed by Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, is seeking to raise up to $300 million in a Hong Kong stock market listing, IFR reported on Friday.

AAB, which is expected to benefit from a relaxation in China's one-child policy, plans to list the company as early as the first quarter, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The relaxation in Zhejiang province came into effect on Friday, and allows couples to have a second child if just one of the parents is an only child, IFR said.

RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs banker and Hopu dealmaker Richard Ong, invested $80 million in AAB in 2011 with Hong Kong listed CK Life Sciences International Holdings Ltd.

The private equity firm could make three to four times its initial investment, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bank of America, RaffAello Capital and UBS AG are managing the share listing, IFR said.

AAB was not immediately available to comment. RRJ declined to comment.