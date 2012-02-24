HONG KONG Feb 24 Chinese sportswear
company China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd said it
expected its revenue for 2011 to fall by 36 percent as total
sales declined because it cut back sales to distributors in the
country in a bid to deal with inventory.
The sportswear company also expects its profit margin to
decline to 3-5 percent in 2011 from 34.4 percent the previous
year due to additional inventory provisions, it said in a filing
to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.
An additional inventory provision of about 210 million yuan
($33.34 million) and a decrease in fair value of 240 million
yuan in relation to its equity investment in two companies
involved in operation of online platforms for apparel and
accessories, and retail distribution of sportswear in China
would hit profit, it said.
"With excess channel inventory and the intensive industry
competition, year 2012 will remain challenging for the sports
goods industry in China," Chairman Chen Yihong said in the
statement.
"Although the business environment will continue to be
difficult, the financial position of the Group remains solid
with a strong net cash position," Chen added.
Analysts generally hold a negative outlook on China
sportswear firms in 2012 and expect them to suffer from high
retail discounts, inventory clean-up and fierce competition.
Shares of China Dongxiang have risen 13.6 percent so far in
2012. That compared to about a 16 percent gain in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index. The stock was down 2.7 percent early on
Friday.
($1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)