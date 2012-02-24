HONG KONG Feb 24 Chinese sportswear company China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd said it expected its revenue for 2011 to fall by 36 percent as total sales declined because it cut back sales to distributors in the country in a bid to deal with inventory.

The sportswear company also expects its profit margin to decline to 3-5 percent in 2011 from 34.4 percent the previous year due to additional inventory provisions, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.

An additional inventory provision of about 210 million yuan ($33.34 million) and a decrease in fair value of 240 million yuan in relation to its equity investment in two companies involved in operation of online platforms for apparel and accessories, and retail distribution of sportswear in China would hit profit, it said.

"With excess channel inventory and the intensive industry competition, year 2012 will remain challenging for the sports goods industry in China," Chairman Chen Yihong said in the statement.

"Although the business environment will continue to be difficult, the financial position of the Group remains solid with a strong net cash position," Chen added.

Analysts generally hold a negative outlook on China sportswear firms in 2012 and expect them to suffer from high retail discounts, inventory clean-up and fierce competition.

Shares of China Dongxiang have risen 13.6 percent so far in 2012. That compared to about a 16 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock was down 2.7 percent early on Friday.

($1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan)