HONG KONG, June 13 China Eastern Airlines Corp
Ltd said it planned to issue up to 8.8 billion yuan
($1.4 billion) worth of corporate bonds in China, raising
capital to fund the purchase of aircraft and to re-finance bank
loans at a lower cost.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, the
airline, one of China's top three carriers, said the bonds will
have a maturity of up to 10 years. The proceeds will also be
used to optimise financing and for working capital.
China Eastern Airlines aims to cut its
debt-to-assets ratio to below 70 percent by the end of 2015 from
its current 81 percent, its chairman said this week, amid a new
round of capital injections by China's government to support the
aviation industry.
Shares of China Eastern Airlines in Hong Kong have fallen
7.2 percent so far this year, compared with a 2.4 percent gain
in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)