SHANGHAI Aug 31 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
said on Wednesday it has signed a
code-sharing deal with British Airways (BA) for flights on seven
Chinese and seven British routes, a move China Eastern said
could boost sales outside its home base.
Under terms of the deal, China's second-largest carrier said
passengers flying with BA, owned by IAG, to Shanghai's
Pudong airport or Chengdu will be able to carry on to cities
like Kunming or Hangzhou using China Eastern flights, effective
Wednesday.
Meanwhile China Eastern passengers on flights to London
Heathrow will be able to make connections via BA flights on
seven routes to cities such as Manchester and Glasgow.
The agreement comes as China Eastern looks to boost overseas
business. China Eastern's main domestic rivals Air China
and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
both saw first-half profit fall on currency
weakness.
IAG chief executive Willie Walsh had said in April that the
company was in talks with China Eastern and China Southern
Airlines on code-sharing agreements to
strengthen its network between Europe and the world's
second-largest economy.
