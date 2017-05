BEIJING, April 28 China Eastern Airlines said on Thursday it placed an order of 35 wide-body jets from Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.

Delivery of the 15 Boeing 787-9 and 20 Airbus A350-900 jets will start from 2018, it said in a brief statement.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Keith Weir)