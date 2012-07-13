SHANGHAI, July 13 China Eastern Airlines
, one of China's top three carriers, issued
a profit warning on Friday, estimating its first half net profit
to have fallen by more than 50 percent.
China Eastern said in a statement to the Shanghai stock
exchange that the firm's poor results were due to weak passenger
and cargo demand as well as rising jet fuel costs.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the
country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Tuesday that it
expects its first-half net profit to fall more than 50 percent
from a year earlier on slower domestic economic growth and
higher jet fuel prices.
