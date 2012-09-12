British Airways' had to cancel 60 percent of flights after IT outage
HONG KONG, Sept 12 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, one of China's top three carriers, plans to raise an aggregate 3.62 billion yuan ($571.42 million) through the issue of new shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong to boost its finances and competitiveness.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, China Eastern said it would issue 698.86 million new A-shares in Shanghai to its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding (CEA), and its mainland unit at 3.28 yuan each for a total of 2.29 billion yuan.
The airline will also issue 698.87 million new H-shares to another unit of CEA at HK$2.32 each for HK$1.62 billion.
On completion of the transactions, CEA will hold 43.63 percent of China Eastern's A-shares and 20.72 percent of its H-shares.
Trading in the H-shares will resume on Wednesday.
China Eastern's A-shares last closed at 3.29 yuan, while its H-shares finished at HK$2.32.
Last week, the carrier said its controlling shareholder, China Eastern Air Holding Company, was considering injecting capital into the company.
