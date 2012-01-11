Jan 11 Education services provider ChinaEDU Corp, which is under pressure from some shareholders to explore a sale of the company, promoted its Chief Operating Officer Shawn Ding as its new chief executive effective immediately.

ChinaEDU, which provides services to online degree programs of Chinese universities, said its former CEO Julia Huang will remain as its chairman.

A group of ChinaEDU's investors, which holds about 26 percent of the company's outstanding ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, had sought a sale of the company, and said it did not approve of ChinaEDU's certain growth strategies.

ChinaEDU had appointed a new CFO in November.