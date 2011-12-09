HONG KONG Dec 9 China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd, a maker of wind power equipment, said on Friday that it has agreed to take 40 percent in a joint venture that will invest 855 million yuan ($134.39 million) to develop and operate a wind farm in Liaoning province.

The company said in a statement that it would form the joint venture in the city of Gaizhou with wind farm developer Zhongneng Huali Investment and two other companies.

China Energine said it would invest 68 million yuan in the venture, tapping internal resources.

Under the deal, Zhongneng Huali is obliged to purchase a 30 percent stake in the venture from China Energine within 12 months after the wind farm is connected to the grid, China Energine said, adding that it would retain a 10 percent stake. ($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)