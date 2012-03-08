Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
BEIJING, March 8 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has received regulatory approval for a Hong Kong listing and is deciding on the timing of the offering, Chairman Tang Shuangning said on Thursday.
Everbright Bank revived its plan to list in Hong Kong late last year and submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), according to state media. ($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27