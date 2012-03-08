BEIJING, March 8 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has received regulatory approval for a Hong Kong listing and is deciding on the timing of the offering, Chairman Tang Shuangning said on Thursday.

Everbright Bank revived its plan to list in Hong Kong late last year and submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), according to state media. ($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)