SHANGHAI Nov 29 China Everbright Bank Co
Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan and has
submitted an application to the stock exchange with a
scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), the China
Securities Journal said on Tuesday.
Everbright Bank, which needs additional funds to meet new
capital requirements set by the government, plans to issue 4
billion H-shares and aims to complete the listing by the end of
the year, the paper reported, citing internal documents.
Unidentified sources also told the paper that Everbright has
decided to slash its IPO offering from an earlier proposed $6
billion due to the euro zone crisis and anemic economic growth
in the United States.
The planned H-share issuance will increase Everbright Bank's
core capital adequacy ratio by about 1.2 percentage points, the
paper reported.
Everbright, a mid-sized lender in China, delayed its
roadshow for the proposed $6 billion H-share offering in June
after markets weakened.
($1 = 7.7935 Hong Kong dollars)
