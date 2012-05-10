HONG KONG May 10 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank is reviving its Hong Kong share offer and aims to raise up to $2.5 billion, after scrapping a much larger deal last year due to equity market turmoil, IFR reported on Thursday.

The mid-sized Chinese lender is planning to wrap its Hong Kong offering by July, the report added. The company had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion last August but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal.

The underwriters working on the deal are now firming up cornerstone demand for the transaction. CICC, China Everbright Capital, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global co-ordinators, and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities, the report said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)