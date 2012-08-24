BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
HONG KONG Aug 24 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank has further delayed a Hong Kong share offering because of weak market conditions, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.
The mid-sized Chinese lender had initially planned to raise up to $6 billion in August of 2011 but later cut the size by half and eventually pulled the deal. Everbright was looking to raise $1.4 billion in its most recent bid with the offering, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Jing Song and Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9