HONG KONG, Aug 24 Shanghai-listed China
Everbright Bank has again delayed a Hong Kong share
offering because of weak market conditions, IFR reported on
Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.
The bank's decision comes as equity issuance in Asia
ex-Japan tumbled 30.4 percent to $77.9 billion in the first half
of 2012 from a year earlier on weak investors' appetite for new
listings, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The benchmark Hang Seng index rallied in the
beginning of the year through the end of February, but it has
lost about 8.3 percent from that point to late August, hit by
the euro zone debt crisis and concerns over slower growth in
China.
China Everbright, a mid-sized Chinese lender, had initially
planned to raise up to $6 billion in August 2011, but later cut
the size by half and eventually pulled the deal. Everbright Bank
was looking to raise $1.4 billion in its most recent bid with
the offering, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal was delayed "until further notice," one source told
IFR.
China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp,
Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint
global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas
, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan
and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.