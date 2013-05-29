BRIEF-Kuwait's National Investments FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
HONG KONG May 29 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has filed an application for a Hong Kong share sale of about $2 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in 2011 and in 2012, is looking to complete the deal in July, depending on market conditions, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.
BEIJING, April 12 The capital of China's Sichuan province on Wednesday joined more than 10 other cities in seeking to cool a sizzling property market by imposing a years-long minimum time before a buyer can resell a home.