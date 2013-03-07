HONG KONG, March 7 Shanghai-listed China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived plans for a Hong
Kong listing, aiming to raise at least $2 billion with a share
offering in the second quarter of 2013, IFR reported on
Thursday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in
2011 and in 2012, restarted the process and is renewing its
listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp
(CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as
joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP
Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan
and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Matt Driskill)