HONG KONG/BEIJING Jan 13 A vice president of
China Construction Bank , Zhao Huan, will
leave the bank to become president of China Everbright Bank
, a mid-sized lender, two sources briefed on
the changes told Reuters on Monday.
The current president of Everbright, Guo You, will become
the chairman of CCB's board of supervisors, said the sources,
who asked for anonymity because the personnel changes are not
yet public.
The director of the China Securities Regulatory Commission's
regulation department, Huang Yi, will take over as CCB vice
president, the sources said.
CCB is the world's second-largest bank by market
capitalisation. Everbright's initial public offering last year
was the largest in Hong Kong in 2013.
While at CCB, Zhao was in charge of the financial markets
division and has deep experience in liquidity management and
bond market investment, the sources said.
Mid-sized banks such as Everbright are facing challenges
managing liquidity as China's central bank guides interbank
rates higher.
In disclosures related to its IPO, Everbright said that it
briefly defaulted on interbank loans worth 6.5 billion yuan
($1.07 billion) during a severe cash squeeze in June.
($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan)
