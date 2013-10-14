BRIEF-Zall says it expects Wuhan Zall Heng to be recognised as JV of group
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
Oct 14 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says Sept net profit 111 million yuan ($18 million)
* No comparison given in announcement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zet73v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expected that Wuhan Zall Heng, in which co has 60% equity interest through its unit, Zall Development Wuhan, will be recognised as jv of group
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
* FY loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$942 million versus profit of HK$ 713.1 million