BEIJING Oct 8 China Import and Export Bank signed an initial deal on Thursday to provide a lending facility of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.87 billion) to Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), state media said.

The move has pushed up the Chinese state policy bank's total outstanding loans to Comac to around 4.4 billion yuan. The company makes both ARJ21 regional jets and the larger C919 plane which it hopes could eventually compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing B737, the People's Daily said on its website.

Comac executives could not be reached immediately for comment.

So far, the bank has helped funded import or export of over 700 airplanes, with outstanding loans and credit lines totalling 110 billion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Keith Weir)