Oct 25 FAW Car Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 160.7 percent at 151.6 million yuan ($25 million)

* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 350.28 percent at 778.5 million yuan

* Says to invest 861 million yuan to upgrade Besturn model product line

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/har24v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)