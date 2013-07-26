BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
OSLO, July 26 China Fishery Group raised its stake in Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 74.3 percent from 65.3 percent after settling a dispute with a Peruvian investor who had refused to sell, Copeinca said in a statement on Friday.
Singapore-listed China Fishery Group has been seeking to buy shares from Peru's Veramar Azul S.L. through a call option and has threatened the firm with arbitration over its failure to honour the option.
The firms have now reached a settlement and Veramar has transferred its shares, putting China Fishery Group one step closer to completing its takeover of Oslo-listed Copeinca.
China Fishery Group has been pursuing Copeinca for months. It has bought 17.2 percent of the shares and securing pre-acceptances for another 57 percent in a public offer which remains open until July 31.
Copeinca, worth $806 million at current prices, was trading unchanged on the Oslo bourse on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge