SINGAPORE Jan 11 Singapore-listed industrial fishing company China Fishery Group Ltd said on Wednesday that it has decided not to go ahead with its dual primary listing in Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK).

In August the company said that they would delay the Hong Kong listing due to the market situation but would review the matter before the end of 2011 and make announcement to the shareholders.

A number of Asian companies had decided to either delay of cancel its plan to list its shares due to unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)