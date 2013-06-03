BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International acquired aggregate of 120 mln TH shares in open market
* Acquired an aggregate of 120 million TH shares in open market for HK$144 million at an average price of HK$1.2 per th share
HONG KONG, June 3 China Foods Ltd said on Monday it recorded a net loss for the first four months of 2013 compared to a profit in the same period a year ago, led by a fall in sales of mid-range and high-end wines and a drop in its kitchen food business due to strong competition.
The food company, which is backed by China's state-owned COFCO, said it expected its profit for the first half of 2013 to decrease substantially compared to the year-ago period.
For statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Acquired an aggregate of 120 million TH shares in open market for HK$144 million at an average price of HK$1.2 per th share
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd