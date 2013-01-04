SHANGHAI Jan 4 China Galaxy Securities Co,
China's, seventh-biggest brokerage, has filed applications to
regulators for a planned $1.5 billion initial public offering in
Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR reported on Friday.
A source with direct knowledge of the issue said the
offering was expected in the second quarter, probably in April,
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
However, whether the two listings would happen
simultaenously will depend entirely on the country's securities
regulator, which has been maintaining a tight grip on supply on
concerns over the health of the stock market, it added.
More than 800 Chinese companies are seeking approvals to
list on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges, aiming to raise an
estimated 500 billion yuan ($80.25 billion) in total, Ernst &
Young said last month. Some companies may need to wait up to
five years to launch a domestic IPO, which would prompt some to
turn to Hong Kong, the accountancy firm said.
Officials at Galaxy Securities were not immediately
available for comment.
Beijing-based Galaxy Securities, founded in 2007, is
controlled by central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth
fund.
China Galaxy International, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase & Co will underwrite the Hong Kong
portion of the IPO, while Guotai Junan Securities Co will handle
the mainland listing, IFR said.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to replenish the company's
capital, and the amount of money to be raised in each market
will depend on market conditions, a source told Reuters in
October.
Chinese securities firms are suffering from a sluggish market
that has put many investors on the sidelines, hurting trading
commission incomes -- their main source of revenue.
Many brokerages are eager to raise funds from the capital
market to strengthen their balance sheets and invest in new
businesses. Guotai Junan Securities Co is also preparing for an
IPO.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR in HONG KONG; Writing by
Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ron Popeski)