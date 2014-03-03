BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
HONG KONG, March 3 Hong Kong-listed China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd said it plans to issue up to 1.69 billion A-shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, strengthening its capital base in a debut sale of shares in Shanghai.
While pricing details have yet to be determined, the Chinese state-backed brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday that the proposed issue of Shanghai A-shares - to be traded only in China - will represent up to 18.35 percent of the enlarged number of shares outstanding.
China Galaxy shares closed at HK$4.91 apiece on Friday, giving the brokerage a market value of $4.77 billion. It raised $1.1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering last May.
The Hong Kong-listed shares, known as H-shares, have fallen 27 percent so far this year amid concerns about weakness in China's financial market, compared with a 2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The proposed A-share issue is subject to approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.