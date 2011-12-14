HONG KONG Dec 14 China Gas Holdings
rejected Sinopec and ENN Energy's
$2.2 billion unsolicited bid late on Wednesday, saying it fails
to reflect the fundamental value of the company.
In a stock exchange filing, China Gas described the joint
bid as wholly unsolicited, opportunistic and that it "fails to
reflect the fundamental value of the company."
China Gas also said it has appointed Macquarie Capital as
its financial advisor to the unsolicited bid.
Sinopec, a state-run energy giant, and ENN Energy are
seeking to seize control of China Gas in order to expand its
resources footprint.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN
Energy said on Tuesday they would offer to acquire all
outstanding shares of China Gas for a maximum HK$16.7 billion
($2.15 billion) in cash.