HONG KONG Dec 14 China Gas Holdings rejected Sinopec and ENN Energy's $2.2 billion unsolicited bid late on Wednesday, saying it fails to reflect the fundamental value of the company.

China Gas also said it has appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial advisor to the unsolicited bid.

Sinopec, a state-run energy giant, and ENN Energy are seeking to seize control of China Gas in order to expand its resources footprint.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy said on Tuesday they would offer to acquire all outstanding shares of China Gas for a maximum HK$16.7 billion ($2.15 billion) in cash.